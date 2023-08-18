Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1471 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.8 %

GLPEY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.75. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

