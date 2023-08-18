FY2024 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Cut by Analyst

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.09.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 359,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 172.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86,625 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 16,466,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,466,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,820,000.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 and sold 386,689 shares valued at $274,444. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

