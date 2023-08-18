FY2023 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transp Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.04 million.
Titanium Transp Stock Performance
Titanium Transp Announces Dividend
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium Transp
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Trading Halts Explained
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Zillow And The 30% Opportunity That’s Opening Up
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.