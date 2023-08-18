FY2023 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transp Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Titanium Transp alerts:

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.04 million.

Titanium Transp Stock Performance

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.