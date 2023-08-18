FY2023 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $932.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 14,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

