FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Lifted by Zacks Research

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $6.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.83. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $60.17.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,790 shares of company stock worth $386,390. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 474,287 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

