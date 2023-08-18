FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Waters Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $12.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.56. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

WAT stock opened at $273.16 on Friday. Waters has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $353.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

