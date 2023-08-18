FUNToken Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $46.59 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.