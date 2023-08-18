Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,240.00

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc (LON:FEET – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,240 ($15.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($15.98). Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($15.73), with a volume of 628,264 shares traded.
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,240 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,247.48. The stock has a market cap of £325.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,296.30.
About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Fundsmith, LLP. It invests in public equity markets of emerging and developing market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
