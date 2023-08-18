Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.62.

FRSH stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 1,601,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,422. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,206 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,335. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

