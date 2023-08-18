Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading Down 0.7%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €29.53 ($32.10) and last traded at €29.78 ($32.37). Approximately 701,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.99 ($32.60).
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.32.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.