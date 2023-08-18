Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading Down 0.7%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €29.53 ($32.10) and last traded at €29.78 ($32.37). Approximately 701,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.99 ($32.60).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.32.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

