Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.

FMS stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after buying an additional 11,209,015 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $16,738,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

