Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.67. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 9,715 shares changing hands.

FOJCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

