Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Bank of America

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.