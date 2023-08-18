Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s current price.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

NYSE:FL opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 171,608 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,315,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

