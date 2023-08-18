Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Flex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 1,581,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,139. Flex has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $20,686,303. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.