FLEX LNG Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

FLEX LNG has raised its dividend by an average of 210.7% per year over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 109.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.8%.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.3 %

FLEX LNG stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 38.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $163,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

