Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 942 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB remained flat at $50.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,063. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

