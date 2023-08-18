Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 54 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,096,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.0% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 85,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, King Wealth lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 18,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $344.77. 1,948,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,115. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $356.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

