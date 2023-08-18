Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 114,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,847,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 313,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. 367,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

