Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSR. Wolfe Research downgraded Fisker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Get Fisker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FSR

Fisker Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FSR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Fisker has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fisker by 35.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 249,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fisker by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 112,882 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter worth $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fisker by 101.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 500,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter worth $481,000. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.