Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $37,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.01. 1,038,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.