First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

First United Stock Down 0.1 %

First United stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.31. 529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. First United has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). First United had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, analysts predict that First United will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

First United Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First United by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First United by 9.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

