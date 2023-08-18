First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 731,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 242.8% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. 90,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,238. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

