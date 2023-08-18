First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.46

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and traded as low as $23.75. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 23,975 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

