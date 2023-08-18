First National Advisers LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.2% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $161.46. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.