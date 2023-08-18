First National Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.48.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,605. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $442.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.78 and its 200-day moving average is $229.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

