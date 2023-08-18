First National Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $71.70. 233,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,182. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

