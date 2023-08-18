First National Advisers LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust grew its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,589,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.08. The stock had a trading volume of 365,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,789. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

