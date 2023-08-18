First National Advisers LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,764,582. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

