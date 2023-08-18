First National Advisers LLC Buys 143 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 595,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.