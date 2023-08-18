First National Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in CDW by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CDW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.0 %

CDW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.23. The stock had a trading volume of 123,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,706. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

