First National Advisers LLC Acquires 655 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.7% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $67.75. 2,556,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,078,724. The stock has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.17 and a 52-week high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

