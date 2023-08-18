First National Advisers LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 1.1% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

CTAS traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.37. 99,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.81. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.