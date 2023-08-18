First National Advisers LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $392.51. The company had a trading volume of 703,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $369.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.44 and a 200-day moving average of $375.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

