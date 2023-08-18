First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

NASDAQ FCBC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $32.02. 12,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.56.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 197.1% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

