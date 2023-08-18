First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

FNLC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,371. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $281.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 8,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.