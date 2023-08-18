Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.07

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.07 and traded as high as C$11.13. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 24,686 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

