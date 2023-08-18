Financial Analysis: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Curis and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Curis currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 864.63%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 129.43%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.16 million 7.21 -$56.67 million ($0.50) -1.24 4D Molecular Therapeutics $3.13 million 212.27 -$107.49 million ($3.28) -4.82

This table compares Curis and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Curis has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -471.71% -116.63% -46.90% 4D Molecular Therapeutics -4,876.01% -43.40% -39.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Curis beats 4D Molecular Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-clinical development candidate, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy. Its product candidates also include 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. In addition, the company has two product candidates that are in preclinical development stage, such as 4D-175 for the treatment of geographic atrophy; and 4D-725 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease. It has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

