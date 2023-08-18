Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 942,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 280,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FOA opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

