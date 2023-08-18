Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 959.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,438,000 after acquiring an additional 295,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,384,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 614,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.