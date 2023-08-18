Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fiera Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities started coverage on Fiera Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital Company Profile

FRRPF stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

