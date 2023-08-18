Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $490.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

