Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Fidus Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $490.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.49.
Fidus Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Company Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidus Investment
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.