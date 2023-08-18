Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,097,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 83,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,449. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

