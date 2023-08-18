FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.22. 40,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,191. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,815,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,883,749.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,815,091 shares in the company, valued at $320,883,749.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

