Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 4%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. 2,470,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,701,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 27,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $554,977.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 485,760 shares in the company, valued at $9,720,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 27,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $554,977.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 485,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,720,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,494,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,549,537.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,427. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

