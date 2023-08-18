Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

