Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.92 and last traded at $116.12. 57,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 296,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.81.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 222,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

