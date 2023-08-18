Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.9% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 106,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 117,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 76,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, to $108.96. 4,034,058 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,130,526. The stock has a market cap of $436.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm's revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

