Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

