Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.60–$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.65 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of EXPR opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Express has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $383.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. Research analysts expect that Express will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Express by 127,863.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Express by 59,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Express by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

